$750 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs Wednesday

A $750 million jackpot is up for grabs Wednesday night when the Powerball numbers are drawn.
It's the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. history. The lump-sum payout would be $465.5 million.
The odds of winning are roughly 1 in 292.2 million.
No one has won the Powerball jackpot since the day after Christmas. Twenty-five drawings since then have failed to produce a winner.
The buyers of three tickets shared the country's largest jackpot. It was a nearly $1.59 billion Powerball prize drawn on Jan. 13, 2016. A South Carolina purchaser won a $1.54 billion Mega Millions jackpot. That was the nation's second-largest lottery prize ever.
Eight universities embroiled in a massive college admission cheating scheme are now being investigated by the U.S. Education Department.
If someone were to set a plate of silver dollar pancakes in front of you and told you to chow down, how many could you eat?
San Diego has long been known as a military town. With MCAS Miramar, Camp Pendleton, Marine Corps Recruit Depot and Naval Base Coronado, there is never a shortage of men and women in uniform living in America’s Finest City. The San Diego Padres recognized this and have long been a top supporter of the military in San Diego.
It’s almost time to root, root, root for our home team as the San Diego Padres will kick off their 2019 season at home this Thursday. But before the team takes to the field at Petco Park, we’re looking back at some vintage clips of the Pads' 50-season history. So, grab some peanuts and Cracker Jack and enjoy this News 8 Throwback footage of San Diego Padres seasons past.
The KIA Classic is celebrating 10 years; some of the best female golfers in the world will tee off at Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad. As a reporter covering the social and sports aspects of the tournament for 5 years, I'll tell you...this is one of my favorite North County events.
The excitement is building for San Diego Padres fans as opening day approaches. Thursday’s game against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park is officially sold out which means a lot of San Diegans will be playing hooky from work to watch Manny Machado take the field for the first time in a Padres uniform.
An initial appearance for La Jolla woman Elisabeth Kimmel charged in the college admissions scandal has been reset to Friday, March 29 in Boston. Del Mar defendant, Toby MacFarlane, has an identity hearing set for Tuesday in San Diego federal court, as well as an initial appearance in Boston on April 3.
