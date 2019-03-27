Carlsbad police search for suspected arsonist after 8 cars set on fire

CARLSBAD (NEWS 8) - A search is underway Wednesday to find the person who intentionally set eight cars on fire in Carlsbad.

Fire investigators say just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, an alarm went off at the Bob Baker Car Dealership, located in the 5500 block of Car Country Drive in Carlsbad.

When firefighters arrived, they found several cars engulfed in flames.

“When our first engine company got here they saw three to four cars on fire, spreading and getting bigger. They immediately upgraded it to a full commercial response, just in case, because they are close to the building,” Batt. Chief Chris Lawrence, Carlsbad Fire Dept. said.

Crews were able to put the fires out without anyone getting hurt, although the eight used cars, located in the service area, were destroyed.

The investigation will continue as surveillance video shows one man walking away from the scene after lighting the fire.

This developing story will be updated as new information becomes available.