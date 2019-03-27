Police investigating after man shot in La Mesa

LA MESA (CNS) - Police Wednesday were investigating a shooting that left a man injured in La Mesa.



Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving multiple calls reporting the sound of gunshots in the 4200 block of Spring Street, a La Mesa police dispatcher said.



Emergency personnel arrived in the area and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to reports. The extent of his injuries was not immediately available.



No suspect descriptions were immediately available.



La Mesa police were investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.