Chase from border ends in a crash in the South Bay

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A chase from the border ends in a crash in the South Bay Wednesday morning.



It started at the Port of Entry in San Ysidro just before 7 a.m. when the driver went the wrong way on the freeway, according to police.



The truck then headed north on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5. The driver then exited in the Nestor area, and crashed into a brick wall near a house on Madreselva Way.

Two men then made a run for it, one was caught hiding in a storm drain. Both were taken into custody, according to police.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.