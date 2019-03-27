Eat as many pancakes as you can for a great cause

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - If someone were to set a plate of silver dollar pancakes in front of you and told you to chow down, how many could you eat?

Richard Walker’s Pancake House and Carlsbad Educational Foundation hopes you could finish a bunch!

The two are teaming up for a pancake-eating competition that will raise funds for the local nonprofit, Carlsbad Education Foundation.

The competition will be held on March 28 at 1:30 p.m. at Richard Walker’s Pancake House in Carlsbad. For every silver dollar pancake that is consumed, Richard Walker’s Pancake House will donate a dollar to the Carlsbad Education Foundation.

Richard Walker Jr. along with Jennifer Moore from the Carlsbad Education Foundation dropped by Morning Extra to talk about the contest and how you can be a part of it!