Eat as many pancakes as you can for a great cause - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Eat as many pancakes as you can for a great cause

Posted: Updated:
By Jarrett Wright, Digital Content Producer
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - If someone were to set a plate of silver dollar pancakes in front of you and told you to chow down, how many could you eat?

Richard Walker’s Pancake House and Carlsbad Educational Foundation hopes you could finish a bunch!

The two are teaming up for a pancake-eating competition that will raise funds for the local nonprofit, Carlsbad Education Foundation.

The competition will be held on March 28 at 1:30 p.m. at Richard Walker’s Pancake House in Carlsbad. For every silver dollar pancake that is consumed, Richard Walker’s Pancake House will donate a dollar to the Carlsbad Education Foundation. 

Richard Walker Jr. along with Jennifer Moore from the Carlsbad Education Foundation dropped by Morning Extra to talk about the contest and how you can be a part of it!

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • USD among 8 universities being investigated by US Education Dept. in admissions scandal

    USD among 8 universities being investigated by US Education Dept. in admissions scandal

    Wednesday, March 27 2019 3:52 PM EDT2019-03-27 19:52:29 GMT
    Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks during a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing on budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks during a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing on budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks during a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing on budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks during a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing on budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

    Eight universities embroiled in a massive college admission cheating scheme are now being investigated by the U.S. Education Department.

     

    Eight universities embroiled in a massive college admission cheating scheme are now being investigated by the U.S. Education Department.

     

  • Eat as many pancakes as you can for a great cause

    Eat as many pancakes as you can for a great cause

    Wednesday, March 27 2019 3:26 PM EDT2019-03-27 19:26:16 GMT

    If someone were to set a plate of silver dollar pancakes in front of you and told you to chow down, how many could you eat?

     

    If someone were to set a plate of silver dollar pancakes in front of you and told you to chow down, how many could you eat?

     

  • San Diego Padres to give special perks to military members during 2019 season

    San Diego Padres to give special perks to military members during 2019 season

    Wednesday, March 27 2019 3:02 PM EDT2019-03-27 19:02:14 GMT

    San Diego has long been known as a military town. With MCAS Miramar, Camp Pendleton, Marine Corps Recruit Depot and Naval Base Coronado, there is never a shortage of men and women in uniform living in America’s Finest City. The San Diego Padres recognized this and have long been a top supporter of the military in San Diego. 

     

    San Diego has long been known as a military town. With MCAS Miramar, Camp Pendleton, Marine Corps Recruit Depot and Naval Base Coronado, there is never a shortage of men and women in uniform living in America’s Finest City. The San Diego Padres recognized this and have long been a top supporter of the military in San Diego. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.