Package theft caught on camera in Scripps Ranch

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A homeowner in Scripps Ranch wants to warn others after two packages were stolen right off their doorstep this week. The theft happened in broad daylight and was caught on surveillance camera.

Footage from Tuesday shows a woman pull up and get out of a large black SUV outside a home on Cortina Place. She is seen returning to the vehicle with two packages.

The surveillance video has been handed over to San Diego police.

RELATED COVERAGE