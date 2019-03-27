Package theft caught on camera in Scripps Ranch - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Package theft caught on camera in Scripps Ranch

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A homeowner in Scripps Ranch wants to warn others after two packages were stolen right off their doorstep this week. The theft happened in broad daylight and was caught on surveillance camera. 

Footage from Tuesday shows a woman pull up and get out of a large black SUV outside a home on Cortina Place. She is seen returning to the vehicle with two packages. 

The surveillance video has been handed over to San Diego police. 

RELATED COVERAGE

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.