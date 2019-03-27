San Diego actor who appeared in ‘Green Book’ talks about dream r - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego actor who appeared in ‘Green Book’ talks about dream role

By Jennifer Lothspeich, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The film “Green Book” took home the Oscar for Best Picture. One of the stars of the film lives in San Diego and some may say he is living the American Dream.

Dimiter Marinov was born in Bulgaria and is now an Oscar-winning actor, a classically trained musician and he played a cellist in the movie. Dimiter spoke with Morning Extra about landing his dream role.

