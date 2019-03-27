Jalen McDaniels leaving San Diego State to turn pro

How would you like to buy something cute for yourself and help the community at the same time? The Assistance League of Greater San Diego has been turning your donations into good deeds since 1965.
Eight universities embroiled in a massive college admission cheating scheme are now being investigated by the U.S. Education Department.
California's Department of Motor Vehicles didn't properly prepare for customers lining up to get new federally approved drivers' licenses, leading to hours-long wait times last year, state auditors said Wednesday.
San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher says forward Jalen McDaniels will forego his remaining college eligibility and hire an agent to pursue a professional career.
Leslie Jordan is well-known for his roles in hit shows like "Will and Grace," and this week the Emmy award-winning actor and comedian will be in San Diego.
The film “Green Book” took home the Oscar for Best Picture. One of the stars of the film lives in San Diego and some may say he is living the American Dream.
A homeowner in Scripps Ranch wants to warn others after two packages were stolen right off their doorstep.
The San Diego Padres season opener Thursday against the San Francisco Giants is a sellout. If you did not get a ticket to game, there are plenty of activities to do around Petco Park like the two-day Opening Day Block Party.
If someone were to set a plate of silver dollar pancakes in front of you and told you to chow down, how many could you eat?
San Diego has long been known as a military town. With MCAS Miramar, Camp Pendleton, Marine Corps Recruit Depot and Naval Base Coronado, there is never a shortage of men and women in uniform living in America’s Finest City. The San Diego Padres recognized this and have long been a top supporter of the military in San Diego.
San Diego has long been known as a military town. With MCAS Miramar, Camp Pendleton, Marine Corps Recruit Depot and Naval Base Coronado, there is never a shortage of men and women in uniform living in America’s Finest City. The San Diego Padres recognized this and have long been a top supporter of the military in San Diego.