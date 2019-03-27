Hillcrest: The Assistance League of Greater San Diego reopens Friday

HILLCREST (NEWS 8) - How would you like to buy something cute for yourself and help the community at the same time? The Assistance League of Greater San Diego has been turning your donations into good deeds since 1965.

In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff was invited to get the first look at the nonprofit organization's new and improved thrift shop in Hillcrest.

The old shop was closed down for six months during renovations.

The Assistance League of Greater San Diego is an all-volunteer organization of 200 women that raises funds through the proceeds from sales in their thrift shop.

Operation School Bell teams up with the Larry Himmel Foundation and Target each year to purchase and provide school clothing for thousands of children. The program provides new school clothing,shoes, books, tutoring, and dance lessons to San Diego children in need.

They also provide loaner hearing aids to children attending San Diego Unified School District and teddy bears to first responders and family court to give to those affected by trauma.

Along with helping the community, you can help yourself at the thrift shop by scoring some great deals.

The grand re-opening and ribbon cutting of the Assistance League Thrift Shop is Friday, March 29 at 11:30 am. The shop is located at at 108 University Avenue in Hillcrest.

For more information on the ceremony and the program click here.