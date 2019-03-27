Encinitas woman claims vet badly burned her dog

ENCINITAS (NEWS 8) – What was supposed to be a routine surgery turned into a nightmare for an Encinitas dog owner.

Brigitte Yvon said her two-year-old Labrador, Davie, was badly burned with a heating lamp at the veterinarian while being neutered. She claims she was left to foot the bill but wants the veterinarian to fully pay for the dog’s medical bills.

“I did not understand. I did not get how could this be a burn. I noticed there was a trail. I kept following but no blood, but raw skin. [It] was all third-degree burns and then around the third-degree burns, there were second-degree burns,” she said.

The neutering was Davie’s first surgery, so Brigitte thought the burns were a side-effect.

“I attributed it to the neutering procedure because he just had his testicles and his scrotum removed. I asked him [the vet] is there anyway that you guys could have burned my dog? He said ‘yes. I am so sorry. It is my fault. It happened during surgery.’ [He] used the term or phrase improper heating technique,” she said.

Brigitte asked News 8 not to identify the veterinarian because she fears retaliation or the risk of not getting reimbursed.

The veterinarian on Wednesday told News 8, almost in tears, he was sorry and claimed the situation had gone too far.

After several treatments later, Davie is on the road to recovery, but medical bills are mounting, and Brigitte wants the vet responsible for the injury to pay for it.

“My felling is that he should have to pay for everything,” she said.

The vet did talk to News 8 on Wednesday. He said he was terribly sorry, and Brigitte would be paid through malpractice insurance.

Brigitte has been in contact with the vet’s malpractice insurance and is awaiting payment. The vet told News 8 he could not comment further for patient confidentiality and that the case may go to litigation.

The veterinarian has owned his practice in Encinitas for two years.

Brigitte said she is pursuing legal action to get damages paid for Davie.

The veterinarian sent News 8 the following statement:

Unfortunately, there have been many inaccurate statements, not to mention false accusations and defamatory remarks on many online platforms. While I would like to respond with an accurate account of what transpired, it is my professional responsibility to respect client confidentiality. When this client called with a concern I responded immediately. I worked with her to identify how to move forward with his healing. We provided treatment for the wound and care for the pet and consulted with specialists and offered the best options, and the client was not charged. We understand that pets are part of the family. We want to make sure that our clients receive the highest level of care available. We are truly glad to hear that Davie is doing well and expected to have a full recovery and hope he has a long and happy life.

