News 8 goes inside a San Diego shelter for asylum-seeking migrants

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - On Wednesday, News 8 was granted a tour of a shelter in San Diego for asylum-seeking migrants.

The facility mostly holds families which are provided with aid while they wait for their immigration hearings. Once ICE drops off families at the facility, they are given health screenings, fed and clothed.

Two things that will stick with me after this. Just before they leave several families wrote thank you notes or drew pictures. Then kids have a chance to play outside. pic.twitter.com/TA9BvJE0Q6 — Chris Gros (@ChrisNews8) March 28, 2019

This is where families are clothed. There are three diaper rooms like this one. pic.twitter.com/FszEXIhBNP — Chris Gros (@ChrisNews8) March 28, 2019

Families are allowed to stay for 48 hours and they are provided with travel to their immigration court hearings.

This is a chart showing how long bus trips will last. pic.twitter.com/kR5dLMPMH3 — Chris Gros (@ChrisNews8) March 28, 2019

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, Greg Cox and Jewish Family Service of San Diego CEO, Michale Hopkins were also part of the facility tour.

This is where the families sleep. I’m told all of their belongings are on the cots. You’ll notice many only have a bag and some clothes. pic.twitter.com/Yll5lpqA7T — Chris Gros (@ChrisNews8) March 28, 2019

Since last October, more than 11,000 migrants have been processed in similar San Diego facilities.

About to get a tour of a shelter for asylum-seeking migrants. We’re told these are mostly families here. They’re provided aid while they wait for their immigration hearings. Nathan Fletcher, Greg Cox and Jewish Family Service of San Diego CEO Michael Hopkins briefing us now. pic.twitter.com/iPHWknp6u2 — Chris Gros (@ChrisNews8) March 27, 2019