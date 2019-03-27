News 8 goes inside a San Diego shelter for asylum-seeking migran - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

News 8 goes inside a San Diego shelter for asylum-seeking migrants

By Chris Gros, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - On Wednesday, News 8 was granted a tour of a shelter in San Diego for asylum-seeking migrants. 

The facility mostly holds families which are provided with aid while they wait for their immigration hearings. Once ICE drops off families at the facility, they are given health screenings, fed and clothed. 

 

Families are allowed to stay for 48 hours and they are provided with travel to their immigration court hearings.

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, Greg Cox and Jewish Family Service of San Diego CEO, Michale Hopkins were also part of the facility tour. 

Since last October, more than 11,000 migrants have been processed in similar San Diego facilities. 

