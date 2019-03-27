San Diego Padres legend Randy Jones has high hopes for 2019 seas - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego Padres legend Randy Jones has high hopes for 2019 season

By CBS News 8 Team
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Thursday will mark the beginning of a new era of Padres baseball. There's plenty of new talent on the field to be excited about; but before we get to the team's 50th anniversary season, News 8 wanted to highlight a Friars legend. 

News 8 photojournalist Tim Blodgett caught up with Cy Young Award-winner and former Padres pitcher Randy Jones on the eve of Opening Day

Now that you've seen what Randy is up to these days, check out this News 8 Throwback footage of he and other Padres players moonlighting as spokesmen for local car dealerships in 1978.

