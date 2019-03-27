San Diego Padres legend Randy Jones has high hopes for 2019 season

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Thursday will mark the beginning of a new era of Padres baseball. There's plenty of new talent on the field to be excited about; but before we get to the team's 50th anniversary season, News 8 wanted to highlight a Friars legend.
News 8 photojournalist Tim Blodgett caught up with Cy Young Award-winner and former Padres pitcher Randy Jones on the eve of Opening Day.
I sat down with former @Padres pitcher and Cy Young winner Randy "Junkball" Jones to talk about Opening Day and how this Padres team might be the best he's seen. @CBS8pic.twitter.com/WB1whQtgRZ
Thursday will mark the beginning of a new era of Padres baseball. There's plenty of new talent on the field to be excited about; but before we get to the team's 50th anniversary season, News 8 wanted to highlight a Friars legend.
It’s almost time to root, root, root for our home team as the San Diego Padres will kick off their 2019 season at home this Thursday. But before the team takes to the field at Petco Park, we’re looking back at some vintage clips of the Pads' 50-season history. So, grab some peanuts and Cracker Jack and enjoy this News 8 Throwback footage of San Diego Padres seasons past.
San Diego has long been known as a military town. With MCAS Miramar, Camp Pendleton, Marine Corps Recruit Depot and Naval Base Coronado, there is never a shortage of men and women in uniform living in America’s Finest City. The San Diego Padres recognized this and have long been a top supporter of the military in San Diego.
The excitement is building for San Diego Padres fans as opening day approaches. Thursday’s game against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park is officially sold out which means a lot of San Diegans will be playing hooky from work to watch Manny Machado take the field for the first time in a Padres uniform.
(AP Photo/Randy L. Rasmussen). Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen shoots next to Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, March 25, 2019.
Jusuf Nurkic had 32 points and 16 rebounds before suffering a gruesome left leg injury in the second overtime, and the Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the Brooklyn Nets 148-144.
(AP Photo/Sean Rayford). Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) dribbles the ball against Central Florida during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Columbia, S.C.
Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett rallied Duke from three points down with 45 seconds left as the top-seeded Blue Devils defeated ninth-seeded UCF 77-76 to reach the Sweet 16 on Sunday.
(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Tennessee's Grant Williams, left, and Iowa's Connor McCaffery battle for the ball in the first half during a second-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, March 24, 2019.
Tennessee avoided one of the biggest meltdowns in NCAA Tournament history, letting a 25-point lead slip away before two-time SEC player of the year Grant Williams scored six points in overtime for an 83-77 victory over Iowa.
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with teammates after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski says he is retiring from the NFL after nine seasons.
