San Diego Padres legend Randy Jones has high hopes for 2019 season

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Thursday will mark the beginning of a new era of Padres baseball. There's plenty of new talent on the field to be excited about; but before we get to the team's 50th anniversary season, News 8 wanted to highlight a Friars legend.

News 8 photojournalist Tim Blodgett caught up with Cy Young Award-winner and former Padres pitcher Randy Jones on the eve of Opening Day.

I sat down with former @Padres pitcher and Cy Young winner Randy "Junkball" Jones to talk about Opening Day and how this Padres team might be the best

he's seen. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/WB1whQtgRZ — Tim Blodgett (@TCBlodgettKFMB) March 27, 2019

Now that you've seen what Randy is up to these days, check out this News 8 Throwback footage of he and other Padres players moonlighting as spokesmen for local car dealerships in 1978.

