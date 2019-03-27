Here are the $768 million Powerball winning numbers

Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $768.4 million by the time the drawing happened.
The Navy is investigating after a Marine from Colorado was found shot to death while on guard duty at Southern California's Camp Pendleton, according to a report Tuesday.
Thursday will mark the beginning of a new era of Padres baseball. There's plenty of new talent on the field to be excited about; but before we get to the team's 50th anniversary season, News 8 wanted to highlight a Friars legend.
For the rest of the night, expect a deep marine layer to develop and coastal low clouds to move in ahead of a weakening system. There is a small chance for a few sprinkles Wednesday night into early Thursday morning as conditions turn gusty in the mountains and desert.
With the extra rain this winter, some are wondering if it will lead to a dangerous fire season. There’s worry that all the extra vegetation will die and become fuel for wildfires.
Eight universities embroiled in a massive college admission cheating scheme are now being investigated by the U.S. Education Department.
It’s almost time to root, root, root for our home team as the San Diego Padres will kick off their 2019 season at home this Thursday. But before the team takes to the field at Petco Park, we’re looking back at some vintage clips of the Pads' 50-season history. So, grab some peanuts and Cracker Jack and enjoy this News 8 Throwback footage of San Diego Padres seasons past.
How would you like to buy something cute for yourself and help the community at the same time? The Assistance League of Greater San Diego has been turning your donations into good deeds since 1965.