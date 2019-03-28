News 8 goes behind-the-scene of CBS' SEAL Team filming at Camp P - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

News 8 goes behind-the-scene of CBS' SEAL Team filming at Camp Pendleton

 CAMP PENDLETON (NEWS 8) – Hollywood cast real Marines as extras in Wednesday night’s episode of CBS’ SEAL Team. 

The second season’s 14th episode is about BRAVO team setting out on a special ops mission to take down the mastermind behind several terrorist attacks.

The authenticity was not created because the episode featured real Marines and real equipment. 

“Everything was actually 100 percent accurate. What we do, those are tactics that I use in operations, so it was legit,” said Cpl. Angelo Mangione, USMC 1st Combat Engineer Battalion.  

Major Matthew Hilton, USMC Entertainment Media Liaison, said the SEAL Team’s episode is the first in over a decade to show an Osprey and the new Viper and Venom helicopters in Hollywood.

Marine Combat Photographer Rhita Daniels also assisted but said she did not know the show’s production would ask to use her video. 

“I thought my role was to videotape in areas civilians could not get to as we were flying on the aircraft,” she said. 

It took two rainy days in January to film the episode.

“It was the first time I was not too mad about being rained on and laying in the mud. [It] was pretty cool,” said Cpl. Angelo Mangione.  

Camp Pendleton’s 125,000 acres has been a backdrop for more than 20 films since the 1940’s. 

“Our doors are open. The lights are on. We are here to support however we best can to make sure they get what they want and to highlight us Marines,” said Major Hilton.  

Major Hilton told News 8 they are currently processing 50 requests to film on Camp Pendleton. 
 

