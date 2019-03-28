Massive fire breaks out at Kearny Mesa warehouse

A massive fire broke out Thursday morning at a warehouse, sending up a huge cloud of smoke that could be seen for miles, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.
Clouds will dissipate from San Diego County, leaving mostly clear skies for the Padre's opening day game. Afternoon temperatures will be fairly mild under cool onshore flow.
It’s almost time to root, root, root for our home team as the San Diego Padres will kick off their 2019 season at home this Thursday. But before the team takes to the field at Petco Park, we’re looking back at some vintage clips of the Pads' 50-season history. So, grab some peanuts and Cracker Jack and enjoy this News 8 Throwback footage of San Diego Padres seasons past.
Large crowds are expected as the San Diego Padres take on the San Francisco Giants for Opening Day and Opening Weekend.
The San Diego Padres season opener Thursday against the San Francisco Giants is a sellout. If you did not get a ticket to game, there are plenty of activities to do around Petco Park like the two-day Opening Day Block Party.
Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $768.4 million by the time the drawing happened.
County supervisors Wednesday approved the purchase of an 84-acre parcel of land, part of which may be used to create a parking lot near a popular hiking area in Ramona.
The Navy is investigating after a Marine from Colorado was found shot to death while on guard duty at Southern California's Camp Pendleton, according to a report Tuesday.