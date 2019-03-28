Massive fire breaks out at Kearny Mesa warehouse

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A massive fire broke out Thursday morning at a warehouse, sending up a huge cloud of smoke that could be seen for miles, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

The fire erupted at the Off Road Warehouse near the intersection of Convoy and Balboa avenues at about 1:30 a.m. in Kearny Mesa.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming through the roof of the warehouse and explosions could be heard from inside the building, SDFD said.

Emergency responders evacuated a large area, shutting down several roads. Balboa blocked from Convoy to Mercury Street.

As of 5:30 a.m., fire was still active and firefighters have not made entry into the structure. SDFD said the building was a total loss.

A fire erupted at the same building back in November. It was not clear if the fires were connected.

A veterinary hospital near the building was also affected by the fire. Several animals were evacuated as crews battled the fire.

Photo of firefighter rescuing one of several animals from a nearby veterinary hospital affected by a warehouse fire in Kearny Mesa, (Mar. 28, 2019).

There are no reports of injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is unknown.

