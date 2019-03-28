Renowned balloonist dies following accident near Warner Springs

A British balloonist and scientist who set 79 world ballooning records died following a balloon-related accident near Warner Springs, it was reported Thursday.
A two-alarm blaze broke out early Thursday morning and burned for more than four hours at an warehouse in Kearny Mesa, prompting the evacuation of a nearby animal hospital, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.
Clouds will dissipate from San Diego County, leaving mostly clear skies for the Padre's opening day game. Afternoon temperatures will be fairly mild under cool onshore flow.
It’s almost time to root, root, root for our home team as the San Diego Padres will kick off their 2019 season at home this Thursday. But before the team takes to the field at Petco Park, we’re looking back at some vintage clips of the Pads' 50-season history. So, grab some peanuts and Cracker Jack and enjoy this News 8 Throwback footage of San Diego Padres seasons past.
Large crowds are expected as the San Diego Padres take on the San Francisco Giants for Opening Day and Opening Weekend.
The San Diego Padres season opener Thursday against the San Francisco Giants is a sellout. If you did not get a ticket to game, there are plenty of activities to do around Petco Park like the two-day Opening Day Block Party.
Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $768.4 million by the time the drawing happened.
County supervisors Wednesday approved the purchase of an 84-acre parcel of land, part of which may be used to create a parking lot near a popular hiking area in Ramona.