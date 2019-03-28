San Diego Padres fans hopeful as 2019 opening day season kicks off

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – As Opening Day gets underway at Petco Park Thursday, the San Francisco Giants will get their 2019 season started against the up-and-coming San Diego Padres.
Few teams in baseball have a long-term outlook as bright as the Padres. They have the best and deepest farm system in baseball, with several top prospects like Fernado Tatis Jr. set to arrive this season.
The Padres also splurged on 26-year-old Manny Machado, giving them an established elite player to build around, leaving fans hopeful that San Diego will contend in 2019. If not this year, 2020 may be our year.
The Padres may not be far away from becoming one of the game's most talented teams.
Here's a look at some of the fans pouring into Petco Park stadium on opening day:
Padres fans filing in near the Western Metal Building at Petco Park, (Mar. 28, 2019).
Photo of the anthem being song at Petco Park on opening day, (Mar. 28, 2019).
Photo of grounds crews getting ready for Opening Day at Petco Park, (Mar. 28, 2019).
As Opening Day gets underway at Petco Park Thursday, the San Francisco Giants will get their 2019 season started against the up-and-coming San Diego Padres.
Clouds will dissipate from San Diego County, leaving mostly clear skies for the Padre's opening day game. Afternoon temperatures will be fairly mild under cool onshore flow.
A British balloonist and scientist who set 79 world ballooning records died following a balloon-related accident near Warner Springs, it was reported Thursday.
A two-alarm blaze broke out early Thursday morning and burned for more than four hours at an warehouse in Kearny Mesa, prompting the evacuation of a nearby animal hospital, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.
It’s almost time to root, root, root for our home team as the San Diego Padres will kick off their 2019 season at home this Thursday. But before the team takes to the field at Petco Park, we’re looking back at some vintage clips of the Pads' 50-season history. So, grab some peanuts and Cracker Jack and enjoy this News 8 Throwback footage of San Diego Padres seasons past.
It’s almost time to root, root, root for our home team as the San Diego Padres will kick off their 2019 season at home this Thursday. But before the team takes to the field at Petco Park, we’re looking back at some vintage clips of the Pads' 50-season history. So, grab some peanuts and Cracker Jack and enjoy this News 8 Throwback footage of San Diego Padres seasons past.
Large crowds are expected as the San Diego Padres take on the San Francisco Giants for Opening Day and Opening Weekend.
The San Diego Padres season opener Thursday against the San Francisco Giants is a sellout. If you did not get a ticket to game, there are plenty of activities to do around Petco Park like the two-day Opening Day Block Party.
Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $768.4 million by the time the drawing happened.