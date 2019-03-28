San Diego Padres fans hopeful as 2019 opening day season kicks off

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – As Opening Day gets underway at Petco Park Thursday, the San Francisco Giants will get their 2019 season started against the up-and-coming San Diego Padres.

Few teams in baseball have a long-term outlook as bright as the Padres. They have the best and deepest farm system in baseball, with several top prospects like Fernado Tatis Jr. set to arrive this season.

The Padres also splurged on 26-year-old Manny Machado, giving them an established elite player to build around, leaving fans hopeful that San Diego will contend in 2019. If not this year, 2020 may be our year.

The Padres may not be far away from becoming one of the game's most talented teams.

Here's a look at some of the fans pouring into Petco Park stadium on opening day:

Padres fans filing in near the Western Metal Building at Petco Park, (Mar. 28, 2019).

Photo of the anthem being song at Petco Park on opening day, (Mar. 28, 2019).

Photo of grounds crews getting ready for Opening Day at Petco Park, (Mar. 28, 2019).