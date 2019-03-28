San Diego organization Computers 2 Kids celebrates 15th anniversary

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diego organization Computers 2 Kids recycles and refurbishes computers to give to children and families in need.

Computer 2 Kids is celebrating their 15th anniversary in a big way on April 4 and will also honor San Diego Chargers legend Rolf Benirschke for his long-standing support of their mission.

The celebration also marks a big expansion for the organization with their facilities growing from 4,000 to 9,300 square feet.

Computer 2 Kids mission is: “We believe all children and their families in San Diego, regardless of their economic status, need to be computer literate and have equal access to technology.”

Rolf joined Morning Extra to talk about the event and the philanthropy award he will be receiving.