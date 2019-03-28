Former San Diego media exec Elisabeth Kimmel expected to appear in Boston court Friday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A former San Diego media executive is among those charged in the college admissions scandal who are expected to appear in a Boston federal court on Friday.

Elisabeth Kimmel, who owned KFMB Stations for decades until it was sold to TEGNA, Inc. in 2018, is slated to appear in court around 9 a.m. PST Friday morning. Her initial appearance has been moved several times but was reset for March 29 earlier this week.

Kimmel was arrested on Tuesday, March 12 in the morning at her home in the La Jolla area of San Diego. She appeared briefly in a San Diego federal court on March 18 where she was ordered to give up her passport.

Kimmel and more than 30 other parents have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in the nationwide college bribery case. They are facing a maximum of 20 years in federal prison, however a San Diego defense attorney told News 8 earlier this month that he would not be surprised if the defendants end up serving no jail time at all.

Prosecutors allege the bribe money in the scandal was funneled through a non-profit organization called The Key, operated out of Newport Beach by its founder Rick Singer. Singer has pleaded guilty to bribing college athletic coaches to recruit students.

The complaint says Kimmel paid a total of $475,000 to get her daughter into Georgetown University and her son into USC.

According to federal authorities, Kimmel paid a $275,000 bribe through her charity, Meyer Charitable Foundation to get her daughter into Georgetown under a fake tennis profile. Her daughter was never on the team.

Authorities also say Kimmel paid a $250,000 bribe to get her son into USC and falsely claimed he was a pole vaulter. They say her son’s fake profile included a Photoshopped image of his face on a photo of someone else pole vaulting.

According to court records, Kimmel has hired three Boston attorneys to defend her against the charges. None of her attorneys have offered no comment when contacted by News 8.

Federal authorities have called the case the biggest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the U.S. Justice Department, with parents accused of paying an estimated $25 million in bribes.

The portion of the complaint pertaining to Elisabeth Kimmel appears below and outlines payments allegedly made by her and the Meyer Charitable Foundation, a family foundation on which Kimmel and her husband serve as officers.

