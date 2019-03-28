Dead whale drifts offshore of Torrey Pines

Lawmakers proposed measures Thursday intended to discourage a repeat of the college admissions bribery scandal that largely began in California but is roiling universities nationwide. T
As Opening Day gets underway at Petco Park Thursday, the San Francisco Giants will get their 2019 season started against the up-and-coming San Diego Padres.
A former San Diego media executive is among those charged in the college admissions scandal who are expected to appear in a Boston federal court on Friday.
San Diego organization Computers 2 Kids recycles and refurbishes computers to give to children and families in need.
Clouds will dissipate from San Diego County, leaving mostly clear skies for the Padre's opening day game. Afternoon temperatures will be fairly mild under cool onshore flow.
A British balloonist and scientist who set 79 world ballooning records died following a balloon-related accident near Warner Springs, it was reported Thursday.
A two-alarm blaze broke out early Thursday morning and burned for more than four hours at an warehouse in Kearny Mesa, prompting the evacuation of a nearby animal hospital, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.