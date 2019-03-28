Machado hitless, Tatis 2 hits in debut as Padres beat Giants

The San Diego Humane Society's longstanding Sherman Street location, which provided care for homeless animals over the past 68 years, officially closes its doors this weekend, the organization said Thursday.
Emmy-award winning actor Jim Parsons may be best known for playing the super genius "Sheldon Cooper" on the "Big Bang Theory," but it's his surprising March Madness success gaining him accolades this week.
It is spring break for Coronado High School, and with an empty campus, it is the perfect time to practice safety drills. Multiple agencies came together this morning to train for an active shooter situation. News 8's photojournalist Colleen Murphy takes us behind the scenes.
Manny Machado went hitless in his first game with the San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatis Jr. singled twice in his big league debut, a 2-0 opening win over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.
Lawmakers proposed measures Thursday intended to discourage a repeat of the college admissions bribery scandal that largely began in California but is roiling universities nationwide. T
A former San Diego media executive is among those charged in the college admissions scandal who are expected to appear in a Boston federal court on Friday.