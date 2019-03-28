Padres opening day making an impact on local businesses - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Padres opening day making an impact on local businesses

Posted: Updated:
Players for the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres stand during the singing of the national anthem before an opening day baseball game, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Players for the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres stand during the singing of the national anthem before an opening day baseball game, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP / News 8) — Manny Machado went hitless in his first game with the San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatis Jr. singled twice in his big league debut, a 2-0 opening win over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.

The Padres season opener was booming business for downtown restaurants, shops and bars.

With the Padres securing a top player like Manny Machado, San Diego’s downtown businesses are hoping the “Machado Effect” will pay-off.

“Everybody knows we get hits, we get rushes. We are busy all day before, during and after the game. We are going to be a little extra prepared with staff to make sure everybody gets great service, and everybody is taken care of,” said Ana Miranda, a server at Volcano Rabbit.

Alan Gomez who works at Las Hadas Bar & Grill said, “It has been kind of rough over the last couple of years with sports. Having the Padres come into play is definitely exciting for us, and with the signing of Manny Machado we really look forward to.”

The Padres season opening series against the San Francisco Giants continues through Sunday.

Fans are encourage to take MTS in order to avoid high parking fees and high traffic.

RELATED COVERAGE 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • San Diego Humane Society closing Sherman Street location

    San Diego Humane Society closing Sherman Street location

    Thursday, March 28 2019 9:56 PM EDT2019-03-29 01:56:10 GMT

    The San Diego Humane Society's longstanding Sherman Street location, which provided care for homeless animals over the past 68 years, officially closes its doors this weekend, the organization said Thursday.

     

    The San Diego Humane Society's longstanding Sherman Street location, which provided care for homeless animals over the past 68 years, officially closes its doors this weekend, the organization said Thursday.

     

  • 'Big Bang Theory' star has surprisingly accurate NCAA bracket

    'Big Bang Theory' star has surprisingly accurate NCAA bracket

    Thursday, March 28 2019 6:12 PM EDT2019-03-28 22:12:21 GMT
    Mar 28, 2019 3:15 PM2019-03-28 19:15:00 GMT

    Emmy-award winning actor Jim Parsons may be best known for playing the super genius "Sheldon Cooper" on the "Big Bang Theory," but it's his surprising March Madness success gaining him accolades this week. 

     

    Emmy-award winning actor Jim Parsons may be best known for playing the super genius "Sheldon Cooper" on the "Big Bang Theory," but it's his surprising March Madness success gaining him accolades this week. 

     

  • Active shooter drill held at Coronado High School

    Active shooter drill held at Coronado High School

    It is spring break for Coronado High School, and with an empty campus, it is the perfect time to practice safety drills. Multiple agencies came together this morning to train for an active shooter situation. News 8's photojournalist Colleen Murphy takes us behind the scenes. 

     

    It is spring break for Coronado High School, and with an empty campus, it is the perfect time to practice safety drills. Multiple agencies came together this morning to train for an active shooter situation. News 8's photojournalist Colleen Murphy takes us behind the scenes. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.