Padres opening day making an impact on local businesses

Players for the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres stand during the singing of the national anthem before an opening day baseball game, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP / News 8) — Manny Machado went hitless in his first game with the San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatis Jr. singled twice in his big league debut, a 2-0 opening win over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.

The Padres season opener was booming business for downtown restaurants, shops and bars.

With the Padres securing a top player like Manny Machado, San Diego’s downtown businesses are hoping the “Machado Effect” will pay-off.

“Everybody knows we get hits, we get rushes. We are busy all day before, during and after the game. We are going to be a little extra prepared with staff to make sure everybody gets great service, and everybody is taken care of,” said Ana Miranda, a server at Volcano Rabbit.

Alan Gomez who works at Las Hadas Bar & Grill said, “It has been kind of rough over the last couple of years with sports. Having the Padres come into play is definitely exciting for us, and with the signing of Manny Machado we really look forward to.”

The Padres season opening series against the San Francisco Giants continues through Sunday.

Fans are encourage to take MTS in order to avoid high parking fees and high traffic.

Business is booming in #SanDiego for @Padres Opening Day with a Win VS @SFGiants ???? from Food and Drink specials to #Padres players tattoos on #fans, many feeling the “Machado Effect” @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/Abm23krJv7 — Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) March 29, 2019

RELATED COVERAGE