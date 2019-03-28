The Zevely Zone goes inside UC San Diego's Health Cardiac Rehab

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - If a loved one told you to go to the doctor would you?

Sixty-two-year old Malcolm Tovey says his girlfriend of 22 years kept telling him he was sick and needed a check up.

In January, Malcolm underwent by-pass surgery to finally face his long battle with heart disease and diabetes. Malcolm is enrolled in a nine week program at the UC San Diego Health Cardiac Rehabilitation Center.

The cardiac rehab and wellness program helps patients change their lifestyle, improve diet and fitness. The UC San Diego Health medical team customized a program for Malcolm that included exercise, nutrition, counseling and education to promote healthy-heart living.

Jeff Zevely from the Zevely Zone interviewed Cardiologist Pam Taub, MD, who is the director of the Step Family Cardiac Wellness and Rehab Center.

Dr. Taub said, "Malcolm is committed to a new lifestyle. We are proud of his effort. I love my job."

Malcolm says his desire to work hard and reinvent his life is simple. He wants to live longer for his grandchildren. "My son just had twin boys. I want to watch them grow up."

