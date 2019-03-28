Fugitive with $400K in warrants known to frequent North County San Diego

Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.
This week’s fugitive is:
Eric Percell
DOB: 02/17/1983 (36)
Description: White male
6’2” tall, 200 lbs.
Brown hair, blue eyes
Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:
Eric Percell (A.K.A. Eric Blaine Hinkel) is a local fugitive with a pair of outstanding felony warrants totaling $400,000 for transportation and possession for sales of a controlled substance, possession of brass knuckles, and for causing injury while driving under the influence. Percell’s prior convictions include resisting arrest, auto theft, possession of stolen property, grand theft, domestic violence, evading police, burglary, and repeated violations of his parole conditions. Percell is known to frequent the North County coastal areas and Oceanside.
If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
It’s almost time to root, root, root for our home team as the San Diego Padres will kick off their 2019 season at home this Thursday. But before the team takes to the field at Petco Park, we’re looking back at some vintage clips of the Pads' 50-season history. So, grab some peanuts and Cracker Jack and enjoy this News 8 Throwback footage of San Diego Padres seasons past.
Thursday will mark the beginning of a new era of Padres baseball. There's plenty of new talent on the field to be excited about; but before we get to the team's 50th anniversary season, News 8 wanted to highlight a Friars legend.
With the extra rain this winter, some are wondering if it will lead to a dangerous fire season. There’s worry that all the extra vegetation will die and become fuel for wildfires.
How would you like to buy something cute for yourself and help the community at the same time? The Assistance League of Greater San Diego has been turning your donations into good deeds since 1965.
Leslie Jordan is well-known for his roles in hit shows like "Will and Grace," and this week the Emmy award-winning actor and comedian will be in San Diego.
The film “Green Book” took home the Oscar for Best Picture. One of the stars of the film lives in San Diego and some may say he is living the American Dream.
An initial appearance for La Jolla woman Elisabeth Kimmel charged in the college admissions scandal has been reset to Friday, March 29 in Boston. Del Mar defendant, Toby MacFarlane, has an identity hearing set for Tuesday in San Diego federal court, as well as an initial appearance in Boston on April 3.
The electric guitar may be the coolest instrument ever invented, but another music-maker is making some noise and a comeback at NAMM's Museum of Making Music in Carlsbad - the accordion.
Tens of thousands of women have claimed their breast implants are making them sick. It’s a story News 8 has been closely covering for month and on Tuesday the Food and Drug Administration continued a public hearing on the subject of "breast implant illness.”