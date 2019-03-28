Fugitive with $400K in warrants known to frequent North County San Diego

Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.

This week’s fugitive is:

Eric Percell

DOB: 02/17/1983 (36)

Description: White male

6’2” tall, 200 lbs.

Brown hair, blue eyes

Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:

Eric Percell (A.K.A. Eric Blaine Hinkel) is a local fugitive with a pair of outstanding felony warrants totaling $400,000 for transportation and possession for sales of a controlled substance, possession of brass knuckles, and for causing injury while driving under the influence. Percell’s prior convictions include resisting arrest, auto theft, possession of stolen property, grand theft, domestic violence, evading police, burglary, and repeated violations of his parole conditions. Percell is known to frequent the North County coastal areas and Oceanside.

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.