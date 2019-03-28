San Diego Humane Society closing Sherman Street location - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego Humane Society closing Sherman Street location

Posted: Updated:
By City News Service
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Humane Society's longstanding Sherman Street location, which provided care for homeless animals over the past 68 years, officially closes its doors this weekend, the organization said Thursday.

The Humane Society's lease with the city expires on Sunday, ending a long chapter in the organization's history.

"Sherman has always been the rock," SDHS president and CEO Dr. Gary Weitzman said. "It's the place where our programs were born."

The Humane Society moved animals into the former milk plant at 887 Sherman Street in 1951.

The location housed the Humane Society's Law Enforcement division, the Project Wildlife program for animal rehabilitation and conservation, and the Behavior Center, where animals with behavior issues were trained and prepared for adoption.

Adoptions were handled at the Sherman Street address until the Humane Society moved to its Gaines Street headquarters in 2003.

The Law Enforcement division was moved to the nearby Gaines Street facility last year, while Project Wildlife moved this month into the new Pilar and Chuck Badhe Wildlife Center, also on Gaines Street. The Behavior Center is slated to open at a new Gaines Street facility this summer.

Meanwhile, the Sherman Street property was purchased by the city last year for its Pure Water Program.

"It will be sad to see it go, but I think we are heading to bigger and better things," Animal Services Director Danielle Xavier said. "Sometimes we have to close old doors to open new ones, and we're ready."

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Disneyland bans wide strollers and smoking ahead of Star Wars Land opening

    Disneyland bans wide strollers and smoking ahead of Star Wars Land opening

    Thursday, March 28 2019 11:57 PM EDT2019-03-29 03:57:29 GMT

    Wide strollers, children's push wagons and several smoking areas are getting nixed at Disneyland to help ease the crowding that is expected when the theme park opens its much-anticipated Star Wars land in two months.

     

    Wide strollers, children's push wagons and several smoking areas are getting nixed at Disneyland to help ease the crowding that is expected when the theme park opens its much-anticipated Star Wars land in two months.

     

  • California governor to visit El Salvador to talk immigration

    California governor to visit El Salvador to talk immigration

    Thursday, March 28 2019 11:21 PM EDT2019-03-29 03:21:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) California Gov. Gavin Newsom with his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom attend a roundtable discussion with Central American community leaders at the Clinica Monsenor Oscar Romero in Los Angeles Thursday, March 28, 2019.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) California Gov. Gavin Newsom with his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom attend a roundtable discussion with Central American community leaders at the Clinica Monsenor Oscar Romero in Los Angeles Thursday, March 28, 2019.
    (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) California Gov. Gavin Newsom with his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom attend a roundtable discussion with Central American community leaders at the Clinica Monsenor Oscar Romero in Los Angeles Thursday, March 28, 2019.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) California Gov. Gavin Newsom with his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom attend a roundtable discussion with Central American community leaders at the Clinica Monsenor Oscar Romero in Los Angeles Thursday, March 28, 2019.

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday he will travel to El Salvador in April to discuss the poverty and violence that's causing waves of migrants to seek asylum in the United States.

     

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday he will travel to El Salvador in April to discuss the poverty and violence that's causing waves of migrants to seek asylum in the United States.

     

  • No more perfect March Madness brackets after Purdue’s Sweet 16 upset

    No more perfect March Madness brackets after Purdue’s Sweet 16 upset

    Thursday, March 28 2019 11:13 PM EDT2019-03-29 03:13:25 GMT
    Purdue center Matt Haarms celebrates during overtime of a men's NCAA Tournament college basketball South Regional semifinal game against Tennessee Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. Purdue won 99-94. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)Purdue center Matt Haarms celebrates during overtime of a men's NCAA Tournament college basketball South Regional semifinal game against Tennessee Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. Purdue won 99-94. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
    Purdue center Matt Haarms celebrates during overtime of a men's NCAA Tournament college basketball South Regional semifinal game against Tennessee Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. Purdue won 99-94. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)Purdue center Matt Haarms celebrates during overtime of a men's NCAA Tournament college basketball South Regional semifinal game against Tennessee Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. Purdue won 99-94. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

    With Purdue’s upset win over the Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet 16, there are now no more perfect NCAA tournament brackets anywhere in the world.

     

    With Purdue’s upset win over the Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet 16, there are now no more perfect NCAA tournament brackets anywhere in the world.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.