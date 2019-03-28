Gonzaga beats Florida State in Sweet 16 rematch, heads to Elite 8

Wide strollers, children's push wagons and several smoking areas are getting nixed at Disneyland to help ease the crowding that is expected when the theme park opens its much-anticipated Star Wars land in two months.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday he will travel to El Salvador in April to discuss the poverty and violence that's causing waves of migrants to seek asylum in the United States.
With Purdue’s upset win over the Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet 16, there are now no more perfect NCAA tournament brackets anywhere in the world.
A former San Diego media executive is among those charged in the college admissions scandal who are expected to appear in a Boston federal court on Friday.
Gonzaga is in the Elite Eight for the fourth time in history following a 72-58 victory over Florida State in the opening West regional semifinal on Thursday night.
The San Diego Humane Society's longstanding Sherman Street location, which provided care for homeless animals over the past 68 years, officially closes its doors this weekend, the organization said Thursday.
Emmy-award winning actor Jim Parsons may be best known for playing the super genius "Sheldon Cooper" on the "Big Bang Theory," but it's his surprising March Madness success gaining him accolades this week.
It is spring break for Coronado High School, and with an empty campus, it is the perfect time to practice safety drills. Multiple agencies came together this morning to train for an active shooter situation. News 8's photojournalist Colleen Murphy takes us behind the scenes.