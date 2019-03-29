San Diego father gets probation for killing son

The number of migrant families and children entering the U.S. from Mexico is so high that Border Patrol is immediately releasing them instead of transferring them to the agency responsible for their release, forcing local governments to help coordinate their housing, meals and travel.
A 92-year-old man who shot his son in the head last fall as he slept in his father's Old Town residence, following what family and friends said was continuous, abusive behavior on the part of the son, was sentenced to three years probation Thursday following a guilty plea to a voluntary manslaughter count earlier this year.
Thursday was simply beautiful as the morning clouds moved out in time to play ball! Onshore flow will continue to keep winds gusty at times in the mountains and desert tonight. Additionally, for the coast and inland valleys expect the marine layer to bring patchy fog and low clouds tonight through tomorrow morning.
Wide strollers, children's push wagons and several smoking areas are getting nixed at Disneyland to help ease the crowding that is expected when the theme park opens its much-anticipated Star Wars land in two months.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday he will travel to El Salvador in April to discuss the poverty and violence that's causing waves of migrants to seek asylum in the United States.
With Purdue’s upset win over the Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet 16, there are now no more perfect NCAA tournament brackets anywhere in the world.
A former San Diego media executive is among those charged in the college admissions scandal who are expected to appear in a Boston federal court on Friday.
Gonzaga is in the Elite Eight for the fourth time in history following a 72-58 victory over Florida State in the opening West regional semifinal on Thursday night.