Fiery wrong-way crash sends 1 person to hospital

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A fiery wrong way crash in Mission Valley shut down lanes on the northbound SR-163 early Friday morning.

The initial call of someone driving the wrong way on the freeway came in right around 1 a.m. Seconds later the wrong-way driver hit two other cars causing their car to catch on fire.

The driver was able to get out and was later arrested on scene on suspicion of DUI.

One person was taken to the hospital, but their injuries are unknown.

The roadway was shut down for nearly 45 minutes while authorities investigated the crash.

NB SR-163 south of I-8, all lanes blocked due to a traffic collision.#SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) March 29, 2019