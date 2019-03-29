Fiery wrong-way crash sends 1 person to hospital - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fiery wrong-way crash sends 1 person to hospital

By Jarrett Wright, Digital Content Producer
Video Report By Steve Fiorina, Reporter

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A fiery wrong way crash in Mission Valley shut down lanes on the northbound SR-163 early Friday morning. 

The initial call of someone driving the wrong way on the freeway came in right around 1 a.m. Seconds later the wrong-way driver hit two other cars causing their car to catch on fire.

The driver was able to get out and was later arrested on scene on suspicion of DUI. 

One person was taken to the hospital, but their injuries are unknown.

The roadway was shut down for nearly 45 minutes while authorities investigated the crash.

