Man shot in Nestor during argument at apartment complex

By City News Service
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 25-year-old man was shot by another man Friday morning during an argument at a Nestor apartment complex, police said.

It happened shortly before 1:50 a.m. at the Valley Breeze Apartments on Oro Vista Road just east of Nestor Park, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The 25-year-old man got into an argument with another man, who pulled out a firearm and shot the victim once in the leg, Heims said. The gunman then fled the scene in a vehicle described as a black four-door Mercedes-Benz.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Heims said.

The gunman was described as a Hispanic man in his 40s with a thin build and dark clothing.

Detectives with the San Diego Police Department's southern division were investigating the shooting.

