Mid-Coast Trolley expansion celebrates halfway to completion milestone

By Elizabeth Sanchez, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Drivers in La Jolla certainly know about the construction that is going on at Genesee Avenue and La Jolla Village Drive. 

Construction on the new 11-mile trolley line broke ground in fall of 2016 and has now reached the halfway point to completion.
 
The line will connect the Downtown to University City. Riders will be able to get to Mission Bay Park, the VA Medical Center, UC San Diego and even UTC.

RELATED: SANDAG crews to begin constructing trolley underpass at La Jolla Colony Drive 

Poway Mayor and head of San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) told News 8 they are celebrating the milestone of being halfway finished because there are so many people working on the project, they just want to tell them “thank you.”

The funds for this giant project is coming from multiple sources. Half is from federal funding obtained by SANDAG and the other half is coming from taxpayers after voters approved a half cent sales tax for transportation improvements.
 
Officials say once the track is up and running it will attract 20,000 new transit riders. 

