Fred Hall Show: The Ultimate Outdoor experience returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - What started in 1946 as a Sportsman's show at the Gilmore Stadium in Los Angeles has become the world's largest consumer fishing show and the largest boat show in the Western United States. 

California's most well-known travel and hunting experience, The Fred Hall Show is returning to the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Visitors can see, touch and even taste some of the 10,000 products that will be on display from the world's leading outdoor recreation manufacturers or you can attend some of the 400 seminars. 

News 8's Ashley Jacobs takes you inside the show room to experience some of the entertaining demos, including axe throwing and duck racing. She also has the details on how you can enter your dog in the The High Flying Ultimate Air Dogs. 

The show opened on Thursday and will run through March 31.

