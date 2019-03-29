1 person injured after helicopter crash in Valley Center

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego Sheriff’s Department is investigating a report of a possible helicopter crash in Valley Center.

The initial call of a helicopter crash at the intersection of Muutama Road and McNally Road came in shortly after 7 a.m.

Medics along with MercyAir were called to help one person who sustained injuries

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

An ambulance brings one patient to MercyAir



