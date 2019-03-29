1 person injured after helicopter crash in Valley Center - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

1 person injured after helicopter crash in Valley Center

Posted: Updated:
By Jarrett Wright, Digital Content Producer
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego Sheriff’s Department is investigating a report of a possible helicopter crash in Valley Center. 

The initial call of a helicopter crash at the intersection of Muutama Road and McNally Road came in shortly after 7 a.m.

Medics along with MercyAir were called to help one person who sustained injuries

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

An ambulance brings one patient to MercyAir


 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • College Admissions Scandal: Elisabeth Kimmel expected to appear in Boston court Friday

    College Admissions Scandal: Elisabeth Kimmel expected to appear in Boston court Friday

    Friday, March 29 2019 11:50 AM EDT2019-03-29 15:50:49 GMT
    Elisabeth KimmelElisabeth Kimmel

    A former San Diego media executive is among those charged in the college admissions scandal who are expected to appear in a Boston federal court on Friday. 

     

    A former San Diego media executive is among those charged in the college admissions scandal who are expected to appear in a Boston federal court on Friday. 

     

  • 1 person injured after helicopter crash in Valley Center

    1 person injured after helicopter crash in Valley Center

    Friday, March 29 2019 11:33 AM EDT2019-03-29 15:33:56 GMT

    San Diego Sheriff’s Department is investigating a report of a possible helicopter crash in Valley Center.  

     

    San Diego Sheriff’s Department is investigating a report of a possible helicopter crash in Valley Center.  

     

  • Fred Hall Show: The Ultimate Outdoor experience returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds

    Fred Hall Show: The Ultimate Outdoor experience returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds

    Friday, March 29 2019 10:57 AM EDT2019-03-29 14:57:24 GMT

    What started in 1946 as a Sportsman's show at the Gilmore Stadium in Los Angeles has become the world's largest consumer fishing show and the largest boat show in the Western United States.  California's most well-known travel and hunting experience, The Fred Hall Show is returning to the Del Mar Fairgrounds. 

     

    What started in 1946 as a Sportsman's show at the Gilmore Stadium in Los Angeles has become the world's largest consumer fishing show and the largest boat show in the Western United States.  California's most well-known travel and hunting experience, The Fred Hall Show is returning to the Del Mar Fairgrounds. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.