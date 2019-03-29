Trump threatens to close southern border if Mexico doesn't stop 'all illegal immigration'

A former San Diego media executive is among those charged in the college admissions scandal and is appearing in federal court in Boston Friday.
Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week’s fugitive is: Eric Percell
President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to close the nation's southern border, or large sections of it, next week if Mexico does not halt illegal immigration at once.
A former Yuma police officer was sentenced to 20 years behind bars on Friday for raping and sexually assaulting a 23-year-old Kensington woman related to him by marriage during a family get-together in San Diego.
A 35-year-old man suffered minor injuries when a helicopter piloted by a 51-year-old man crashed on Friday morning while it was being refilled with pesticides in a remote area in Valley Center, authorities said.
What started in 1946 as a Sportsman's show at the Gilmore Stadium in Los Angeles has become the world's largest consumer fishing show and the largest boat show in the Western United States. California's most well-known travel and hunting experience, The Fred Hall Show is returning to the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
Manny Machado went hitless in his first game with the San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatis Jr. singled twice in his big league debut, a 2-0 opening win over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.
Drivers in La Jolla certainly know about the construction that is going on at Genesee Avenue and La Jolla Village Drive. Construction on the new 11-mile trolley line broke ground in fall of 2016 and has now reached the halfway point to completion.
A 25-year-old man was shot by another man Friday morning during an argument at a Nestor apartment complex, police said. It happened shortly before 1:50 a.m. at the Valley Breeze Apartments on Oro Vista Road just east of Nestor Park, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.
Sunshine and warm temperatures return to San Diego just in time for the weekend. Temperatures will warm through the weekend, with Sunday being the warmest day.