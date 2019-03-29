Former Yuma police officer to be sentenced for raping woman in San Diego

A former Yuma police officer will be sentenced on Friday for raping and sexually assaulting a 23-year-old Kensington woman related to him by marriage during a family get-together in San Diego.
A 35-year-old man suffered minor injuries when a helicopter piloted by a 51-year-old man crashed on Friday morning while it was being refilled with pesticides in a remote area in Valley Center, authorities said.
A former San Diego media executive is among those charged in the college admissions scandal and is appearing in federal court in Boston Friday.
What started in 1946 as a Sportsman's show at the Gilmore Stadium in Los Angeles has become the world's largest consumer fishing show and the largest boat show in the Western United States. California's most well-known travel and hunting experience, The Fred Hall Show is returning to the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
Manny Machado went hitless in his first game with the San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatis Jr. singled twice in his big league debut, a 2-0 opening win over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.
Drivers in La Jolla certainly know about the construction that is going on at Genesee Avenue and La Jolla Village Drive. Construction on the new 11-mile trolley line broke ground in fall of 2016 and has now reached the halfway point to completion.
A 25-year-old man was shot by another man Friday morning during an argument at a Nestor apartment complex, police said. It happened shortly before 1:50 a.m. at the Valley Breeze Apartments on Oro Vista Road just east of Nestor Park, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.
Sunshine and warm temperatures return to San Diego just in time for the weekend. Temperatures will warm through the weekend, with Sunday being the warmest day.
A fiery wrong way crash in Mission Valley shut down lanes on the northbound SR-163 early Friday morning.
The number of migrant families and children entering the U.S. from Mexico is so high that Border Patrol is immediately releasing them instead of transferring them to the agency responsible for their release, forcing local governments to help coordinate their housing, meals and travel.