UpWith8: Jim Brogan breaks down all the NCAA March Madness

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - How top-heavy is this year’s Sweet 16? After 50 games of the NCAA Tournament, the streak is over. There are no more perfect brackets.

Going into the Sweet 16 there was just one person who correctly predicted the first 49 games of March Madness but lost when Purdue beat Tennessee in overtime Thursday night.

With more games slated for Friday and this weekend, Jim Brogan – former San Diego Clipper and basketball analyst – spoke with the CW San Diego team to break down all the madness.

