UpWith8: Jim Brogan breaks down all the NCAA March Madness

Friday, March 29 2019 12:42 PM EDT2019-03-29 16:42:22 GMT
Mar 29, 2019 3:07 PM2019-03-29 19:07:00 GMT
President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks about border security in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Washington. Trump issued the first veto of his presidency, overruling Congress to protect his emergency declaration for bord
President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to close the nation's southern border, or large sections of it, next week if Mexico does not halt illegal immigration at once.
Friday, March 29 2019 3:04 PM EDT2019-03-29 19:04:31 GMT
A former Yuma police officer was sentenced to 20 years behind bars on Friday for raping and sexually assaulting a 23-year-old Kensington woman related to him by marriage during a family get-together in San Diego.
Friday, March 29 2019 1:57 PM EDT2019-03-29 17:57:44 GMT
A 35-year-old man suffered minor injuries when a helicopter piloted by a 51-year-old man crashed on Friday morning while it was being refilled with pesticides in a remote area in Valley Center, authorities said.
Friday, March 29 2019 10:57 AM EDT2019-03-29 14:57:24 GMT
What started in 1946 as a Sportsman's show at the Gilmore Stadium in Los Angeles has become the world's largest consumer fishing show and the largest boat show in the Western United States. California's most well-known travel and hunting experience, The Fred Hall Show is returning to the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
Friday, March 29 2019 10:34 AM EDT2019-03-29 14:34:53 GMT
San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., right, celebrates with teammate first baseman Eric Hosmer after defeating the San Francisco Giants 2-0 in a baseball game, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Manny Machado went hitless in his first game with the San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatis Jr. singled twice in his big league debut, a 2-0 opening win over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.
Friday, March 29 2019 10:01 AM EDT2019-03-29 14:01:56 GMT
Drivers in La Jolla certainly know about the construction that is going on at Genesee Avenue and La Jolla Village Drive. Construction on the new 11-mile trolley line broke ground in fall of 2016 and has now reached the halfway point to completion.
