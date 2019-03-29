UpWith8: Code Ninjas Poway hopes to teach kids the importance of coding

POWAY (NEWS 8) – Spring time has arrived and one-way kids can spend their time outside of school is to continue their education by learning STEM skills that supplement lessons taught at their schools.

Code Ninjas Poway recently opened in Poway and it is a karate-themed learning center for children ages seven to 14. Using STEM, Code Ninjas will teach children how to code in a fun, safe and social learning environment where gaming is celebrated – making STEM cool!

Jazmin West, who owns Code Ninjas, said coding and STEM not only is the future for kids but just as important as learning a second language because the need for workers with coding and tech skills is on the rise.

Code Ninjas Poway hopes to show kids that coding is not only a valuable skill for future careers, but it can also be a fun set of skills to learn.

Code Ninjas Poway is located at: 12642 Poway Road, Ste 14, Poway, CA, 92064.