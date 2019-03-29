San Diego Police increases staffing for Padres Opening Weekend

The San Diego Padres season opener on Thursday was a big win for the team, but it also caused a big brawl at 4th Avenue and Market – in front of several bars after the game.
A former San Diego media executive is among those charged in the college admissions scandal and is appearing in federal court in Boston Friday.
Spring time has arrived and one-way kids can spend their time outside of school is to continue their education by learning STEM skills that supplement lessons taught at their schools.
How top-heavy is this year’s Sweet 16? After 50 games of the NCAA Tournament, the streak is over. There are no more perfect brackets.
President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to close the nation's southern border, or large sections of it, next week if Mexico does not halt illegal immigration at once.
Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week’s fugitive is: Eric Percell
A former Yuma police officer was sentenced to 20 years behind bars on Friday for raping and sexually assaulting a 23-year-old Kensington woman related to him by marriage during a family get-together in San Diego.
A 35-year-old man suffered minor injuries when a helicopter piloted by a 51-year-old man crashed on Friday morning while it was being refilled with pesticides in a remote area in Valley Center, authorities said.
What started in 1946 as a Sportsman's show at the Gilmore Stadium in Los Angeles has become the world's largest consumer fishing show and the largest boat show in the Western United States. California's most well-known travel and hunting experience, The Fred Hall Show is returning to the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
Manny Machado went hitless in his first game with the San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatis Jr. singled twice in his big league debut, a 2-0 opening win over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.