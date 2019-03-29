San Diego Police increases staffing for Padres Opening Weekend

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The San Diego Padres season opener on Thursday was a big win for the team, but it also caused a big brawl at 4th Avenue and Market – in front of several bars after the game.

The fight broke out Thursday night in front of La Puerta an Las Hadas Bar and Grill. Padres fans dressed in jerseys and t-shirts went toe-to-toe. As some of them threw punches others threw glass beer bottles.

Men and women ran and yelled as several smaller fights broke out at the same time. It remains unclear what sparked it.

San Diego Police received several calls and showed up on scene, but no arrests were made and no major injuries were reported.

As the season opener continues Friday and this weekend, the East Village Association, which hosted the two-day block party, said it will continue to promote safe and family friendly events. The organization said it hopes that all those coming to see the San Diego Padres play this weekend will be able to enjoy and have a safe experience.

“We work very closely with and we also have on hand San Diego Police Department [officers] – as well as the clean and safe team for downtown San Diego partnership. This allows us to have the policing efforts, but as well as the same safety precautions to make sure that we keep everything clean. We make sure everyone gets home safety after the game,” said Dora Guerreiro, East Village Association.

San Diego Police told News 8 they will have an increase staffing all weekend long as they do for every large-scale sporting event.

