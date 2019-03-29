San Diego group encourages women to buy guns - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego group encourages women to buy guns

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – San Diego County Gunowners, an organization that promotes gun rights, on Friday launched an indicative in hopes of encouraging women to become gun owners.

The initiative is called “#NotMeSD,” and it is designed to help women purchase guns and learn how to properly use them. In turn, the organization hopes it will help reduce attacks against women and make them feel empowered.

“We want to do our part and use our area of expertise to stop rape and domestic violence in San Diego,” said Laura Schwarz, Not Me SD ambassador.

Schwartz and others taking part in “#NotMeSD” said they are especially concerned about recent numbers that show an increase in violence against women.

“We don’t need statistics to know that it is better when a woman can defend herself than not,” said Schwartz.

Schwarz said that according to SANDAG, on average three women are raped every day in San Diego.

Jill Bartow told News 8 she was once a victim.

“At age 14, I was raped. I also dealt with a lot of violence in my home. Unfortunately, it happens way too often in society,” she said.

Stories like Jill’s are the inspiration behind “#NotMeSD.”

The group believes the initiative will help curb the problem or at the very least ensure women feel empowered enough to fight back.

“I know what it is like to live in fear and feel defenseless and I never ever want women to feel that way,” said Bartow.

Women who wish to purchase a discounted gun and/ or learn how to use one, while obtaining a permit, can sign up on the San Diego County Gunowners website.

“It is not just info on a website. This is a one-on-one interactive program for women, designed by women and run by the women of San Diego County Gunowners,” said Schwarz.

The organization said that if money to buy a gun or a permit is an issue, it will find a way to help.

“We do not want money to be an obstacle to a woman’s ability to protect herself,” said Schwarz.

News 8 reached out to the anti-gun group, Never Again CA.

A spokesperson said:

"This is a death trap for women promulgated by the NRA to sell more guns. More women will be killed as a result. Domestic violence victims are 5 times more likely to be killed if there is a gun present."

