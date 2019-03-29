San Diego group encourages women to buy guns

San Diego County Gunowners, an organization that promotes gun rights, on Friday launched an indicative in hopes of encouraging women to become gun owners.
High-capacity gun magazines will remain legal in California under a ruling Friday by a federal judge who cited home invasions where a woman used the extra bullets in her weapon to kill an attacker while in two other cases women without additional ammunition ran out of bullets.
The 43-year-old Fred Hall Show is back at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. If you're looking for the boss of the show, he may be hard to find.
The San Diego Padres season opener on Thursday was a big win for the team, but it also caused a big brawl at 4th Avenue and Market – in front of several bars after the game.
A former San Diego media executive is among those charged in the college admissions scandal and is appearing in federal court in Boston Friday.
Spring time has arrived and one-way kids can spend their time outside of school is to continue their education by learning STEM skills that supplement lessons taught at their schools.
How top-heavy is this year’s Sweet 16? After 50 games of the NCAA Tournament, the streak is over. There are no more perfect brackets.
President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to close the nation's southern border, or large sections of it, next week if Mexico does not halt illegal immigration at once.