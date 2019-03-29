The Fred Hall Show now at the Del Mar fairgrounds

The 43-year-old Fred Hall Show is back at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. If you're looking for the boss of the show, he may be hard to find.
How would you like to buy something cute for yourself and help the community at the same time? The Assistance League of Greater San Diego has been turning your donations into good deeds since 1965.
The electric guitar may be the coolest instrument ever invented, but another music-maker is making some noise and a comeback at NAMM's Museum of Making Music in Carlsbad - the accordion.
If you were told to run as fast as you could for a million dollars, how fast would you run? How hard would you try?
This Sunday will be your chance to audition for the next season of the hit CBS show "Big Brother." And who better to ask for casting call advice than last year's winner?
Everybody loves a new pair of pajamas. Those are words Oceanside resident, Margaret Dailey, has lived by for the past ten years.
Never underestimate the power of a dog's love and lick. For 27 years, Adam Bavario dedicated himself to helping others, first as a medic then as a police officer.
Inside the San Diego Yoga Center in La Mesa, there is no talking, as an expert class bends and breathes for 90 minutes straight. The center has classes for all levels, but on the day Jeff Zevely visited experts were led by Anthony Burkart, California's newest yoga champion.
When you think about San Diego sports icons, Tony Gwynn and Bill Walton may come to mind. But there's another name a new restaurant wants you to add to the list.