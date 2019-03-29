The Fred Hall Show now at the Del Mar fairgrounds

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The 43-year-old Fred Hall Show is back at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. If you're looking for the boss of the show, he may be hard to find.

Bart Hall, the son of Fred Hall, showed Jeff Zevely from the Zevely Zone his secret spot.

It's a tiny, unmarked cigar tent where Bart sneaks away from visitors for "safety meetings". "We are talking about safety, we just did, and now we are enjoying a few fishing stories and drinks," said Hall with a big laugh.

The tent is invitation only and it is filled with five of Bart's best buddies who tell the fishing stories behind the fishing show.

The Fred Hall Show is San Diego’s Biggest Fishing Show, Biggest Boat Show and Biggest Outdoor Recreation Event of the Year. The show features nearly 500 booths and hundreds of boats. Over 200 outdoor recreation seminars will take place over the 4 days of this outstanding show.

Like all Fred Hall Shows there is a full day’s worth of family fun activities that take place both inside and outside. The weather and the nearly one million square feet of indoor and outdoor space make this show the perfect family destination.

If you're looking for Bart, you know where to find him. Inside his tent, there's a sign that clearly states, "Board Room".

The Fred Hall Show returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds from Thursday March 28 through Sunday, March 31, 2019. Tickets on sale here.