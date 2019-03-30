Machado gets first 2 hits with Padres in 4-1 win over Giants

Scuba divers in La Jolla Shores experienced quite the surprise while diving this week. The group crossed paths with a giant Sea Bass estimated to be six to eight feet long and a couple hundred pounds. News 8's Monique Griego shows us the rare encounter that was captured on video.
Manny Machado got his first two hits with San Diego and Ian Kinsler homered as the Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 4-1 on Friday night.
A former San Diego media executive is among those charged in the college admissions scandal and is appearing in federal court in Boston Friday.
Sunshine and warm temperatures return to San Diego just in time for the weekend. Temperatures will warm through the weekend, with Sunday being the warmest day.
Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday announced the appointment of a 16-year-old San Diego County high school student to the state's Board of Education.
The largest supplier of bump stocks turned in its entire remaining inventory to be destroyed — some 60,000 devices. Washington state's buyback program was so popular it ran out of money.
Matt McQuaid could not believe LSU was giving Michigan State freshmen Aaron Henry and Gabe Brown so much room at the 3-point line.
The euphoria of reaching the Elite Eight for the first time in 33 years had already worn off and Auburn coach Bruce Pearl was left to arrange his bravest smile on his face.
George Clooney is calling for the boycott of nine hotels in the U.S. and Europe with ties to the sultan of Brunei, which next month will implement Islamic criminal laws to punish gay sex by stoning offenders to death.