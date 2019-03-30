Thief struck multiple Scripps Ranch homes this week - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Thief struck multiple Scripps Ranch homes this week

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Gros, Reporter
Connect

SCRIPPS RANCH (NEWS 8) – A second News 8 viewer has come forward to say his house was hit by a porch pirate that is believed to hit another Scripps Ranch home.

Colin Phan said he discovered the woman who snagged his package delivery by checking his home security on his phone.

“I never though it could happen to me. I saw a truck drive around the street, stop, backed up and then a lady sort of walked around the truck for a while. Then she took off to my doorstep and took the package,” he said.

Phan’s reaction was understandable and relatable for so many people who have had their packages stolen from their front door.

“I had mixed emotions. I feel sorry for someone that would have to do that, but then I felt violated that someone was taking it from my house,” he said.

If the woman in the video looks familiar it is because News 8 viewers have reported her before. In fact, it appears she is the same woman that stole from another family in Phan’s neighborhood.

Cameras at that family’s home were also rolling as she casually strolled up and stole their delivery.

“She really took her time. She went around twice. She pulled up and walked through the front door and she waited like a minute or two,” the family told News 8 earlier this week.

It appears both thefts took place on the same day, but it is not clear if she stole form more homes in the neighborhood as well.

Phan hopes he can get the word out about her, so he can sink any chances of her strolling through their neighborhood again.

“I want it [package] back, but other people should be aware and look out because it [vehicle] had out of state license plates,” he said.

RELATED COVERAGE

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Thief struck multiple Scripps Ranch homes this week

    Thief struck multiple Scripps Ranch homes this week

    Saturday, March 30 2019 2:10 AM EDT2019-03-30 06:10:50 GMT

    A second News 8 viewer has come forward to say his house was hit by a porch pirate that is believed to hit another Scripps Ranch home.

     

    A second News 8 viewer has come forward to say his house was hit by a porch pirate that is believed to hit another Scripps Ranch home.

     

  • La Jolla: Giant Sea Bass caught on camera

    La Jolla: Giant Sea Bass caught on camera

    Scuba divers in La Jolla Shores experienced quite the surprise while diving this week. The group crossed paths with a giant Sea Bass estimated to be six to eight feet long and a couple hundred pounds. News 8's Monique Griego shows us the rare encounter that was captured on video. 

     

    Scuba divers in La Jolla Shores experienced quite the surprise while diving this week. The group crossed paths with a giant Sea Bass estimated to be six to eight feet long and a couple hundred pounds. News 8's Monique Griego shows us the rare encounter that was captured on video. 

     

  • Machado gets first 2 hits with Padres in 4-1 win over Giants

    Machado gets first 2 hits with Padres in 4-1 win over Giants

    Saturday, March 30 2019 1:36 AM EDT2019-03-30 05:36:22 GMT

    Manny Machado got his first two hits with San Diego and Ian Kinsler homered as the Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 4-1 on Friday night.

     

    Manny Machado got his first two hits with San Diego and Ian Kinsler homered as the Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 4-1 on Friday night.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.