Man stabbed in chest during armed robbery in Mission Beach

By City News Service
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An 18-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday morning with a stab wound to his chest suffered when two men tried to rob him and his brother in Mission Beach.

At 10:45 p.m., the victim and his brother were in the 3200 block of Strandway walking toward a parking lot where their car was when two men approached them and demanded the things in their pockets, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victims refused and a fight started, during which the 18-year-old was stabbed once in the left part of his chest, Heims said.

The suspects ran and the victim was taken to a hospital by his brother, Heims said. The victim's wound was non-life threatening and the brother was not injured.

A detailed description of the suspects was not available.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the SDPD's Northern Division at (858) 552-1700 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

