Authorities looking for man who attempted to lure 9-year old girl into car

By Jarrett Wright, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – San Diego Sheriffs are looking for public help finding a man who tried to lure a 9-year old girl into his car in Santee by offering to give her a ride to a “game.”

Authorities say the man approached the young girl in the 8000 block of Poplin Drive in Santee around 6 p.m. on Thursday night.

The girl became scared and rode her bicycle away from the man back to her home. The girl was not injured in the incident. 

The subject is described as a white male, 60-70 years old, having white hair, and wearing a red hat and chrome sunglasses. The vehicle is a 2-door silver convertible with a black top, possibly a Honda. The license plate is a handicapped plate and the plate number has the number seven in it. The other numbers to the plate are unknown.

If you know anything about the incident, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 where you will remain anonymous. You may be eligible for a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

