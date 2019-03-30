Federal authorities to help local firefighters investigate cause of costly warehouse fire in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Federal authorities are assisting San Diego Fire Department in investigating a fire that ripped through the Off Road Warehouse in Kearny Mesa.

Twenty-five special agents from the National Response Team of the ATF began processing the scene on Saturday. The team was activated to join the investigation at the request of San Diego Fire-Rescue.

The nearly 13,000 square foot building and all of its contents were deemed a total loss at an estimated $3.5 million.

The team of investigators will sift through the building, inch by inch, to try and figure out how the blaze started.

San Diego Fire Rescue Captain James Shadoan said the team will be on location for between 5 and 10 days and during that time, “the entire building will be investigated; everything from electrical causes, accidental causes, natural causes, suspicious causes – all those things will be investigated thoroughly.”

Federal help investigating fires of these sizes is not uncommon. State and local investigators can request an NRT activation to investigate significant fire, arson and explosion incidents. The NRT provides an immediate and sustained nationwide response capability, deploying within 24 hours of notification, with state-of-the-art equipment and qualified ATF personnel.

This is the 9th NRT activation in fiscal year 2019 and the 841st since the inception of the NRT.

Other activations of the NRT in California include the 2018 five-alarm fire in Oakland; the 2018 blaze resulting in the $55 million loss of the Northern California Concord apartment complex; the 2015 fire in San Marco at Holland Motor Homes causing $4 million in damage; the 2014 Da Vinci complex blaze in Los Angeles causing $30 million in damage to the complex and an additional $50 million in damage to the Department of Water and Power building.

RELATED COVERAGE:



