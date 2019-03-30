Ballast Point block party celebrates San Diego companies

Recent onshore winds will make a shift offshore as a surface high pressure moves over the Great Basin. This will bring gusty offshore winds to the mountains and foothills. Gusts could get up to 25 - 35 mph with isolated wind gusts to 45 mph.
President Donald Trump said Saturday a Navy SEAL charged with murder in the stabbing of an Iraqi war prisoner will be moved to less restrictive confinement while he awaits trial.
The city of Lemon Grove held a grand opening ceremony on Saturday for a community garden, which is intended to boost the city's health and vibrancy.
Scuba divers in La Jolla Shores experienced quite the surprise while diving this week. The group crossed paths with a giant Sea Bass estimated to be six to eight feet long and a couple hundred pounds. News 8's Monique Griego shows us the rare encounter that was captured on video.
For more information on scuba photography, click here.
Federal authorities are assisting San Diego Fire Department in investigating a fire that ripped through the Off Road Warehouse in Kearny Mesa.
San Diego sheriffs are looking for public help finding a man who tried to lure a 9-year old girl into his car in Santee by offering to give her a ride to a “game.”
An 18-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday morning with a stab wound to his chest suffered when two men tried to rob him and his brother in the Mission Beach area of San Diego.
President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to close the nation's southern border, or large sections of it, next week if Mexico does not halt illegal immigration at once.
A second News 8 viewer has come forward to say his house was hit by a porch pirate that is believed to hit another Scripps Ranch home.