Ballast Point block party celebrates San Diego companies

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Little Italy is celebrating all things San Diego with a special block party.

Ballast Point Brewery and the Little Italy Association of San Diego are hosting the “Made in San Diego Block Party” that will feature a curated selection of vendors that create their products in America’s Finest City.

Some of the products from San Diego vendors include: craft beer, clothing, bath/body products, jewelry and other accessories

The event shut down multiple streets in the area including India Street, West Ivy Street, and West Juniper Street.

Attendees told News 8 this block party is different because of its relationship with Ballast Point Brewery. They went on to say that more people come out because it isn’t they typical, run-of-the-mill street fair.

Other guests said it felt good knowing that their purchase goes to helping someone in the community follow their passion.

