Police pursuit ends in front of News 8 studios in San Diego

Video by Justin Hart of the KFMB radio team shows the aftermath of the chase.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A police pursuit that started in the South Bay area of San Diego ended in front of News 8 studios in Kearny Mesa Sunday morning.

National City police received reports of a car that was hitting vehicles near the 1900 block of Harding Avenue around 9:50 a.m., according to National Police Department Sergeant Damien Ballardo. Police located a vehicle matching the description of the car and attempted to stop the driver but he refused.

A chase ensued in which the driver led police along surface streets before getting on the freeway heading north. Speeds reached around 90 mph during the pursuit and police were assisted by helicopter, according to Ballardo.

According to the sergeant, the pursuit halted when the driver pulled into the front parking lot at KFMB Stations. The driver then exited the vehicle while it was still in drive and ran to the front of the building on Engineer Road. Ballardo said that the man tried to gain access to the building but the doors were locked.

Police were then able to take the man into custody without incident.

Sgt. Ballardo later identified the suspect to News 8 as 46-year-old Angel Leyva and said he was arrested for driving under the influence and felony evading.

Ballardo said that investigators returned to the scene on Harding Avenue but found no evidence of cars being hit.

It is unknown why Leyva came to the News 8 studios at the end of the pursuit.

Images from the scene following the chase can be seen below.