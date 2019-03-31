Police: Man stabbed breaking up fight in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was stabbed while trying to break up a fight on a Pacific Beach sidewalk, police said Sunday.
It happened around midnight Saturday on Garnet Avenue near Mission Boulevard.
The victim, a 28-year-old man, didn't initially report what happened because he didn't notice he had been stabbed until he got home, San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims said.
The man was walking when he noticed a fight between a man and a woman, Heims said. When he stepped in to break up the fight, both the man involved in the fight and a nearby friend attacked him.
The fight broke up when police drove through the area, though they weren't aware of any crimes taking place at the time, Heims said.
The victim told police he wasn't sure which of the two men stabbed him, Heims said. The first suspect was described as a Hispanic man with a face tattoo. A good description was not available for the other man.
Heims said the victim's wounds weren't considered life-threatening. The stabbing remained under investigation.
Federal authorities are assisting the San Diego Fire Department in investigating a fire that ripped through the Off Road Warehouse in Kearny Mesa.
Daytime highs will be 5° to 15° above seasonal norms on Sunday making it the warmest day so far this year. The warm-up will continue into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
A 39-year-old man suffered severe head injuries when he fell off a scooter he had been riding in the Mission Beach community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.
San Diego sheriffs are looking for public help finding a man who tried to lure a 9-year old girl into his car in Santee by offering to give her a ride to a “game.”
A police pursuit that started in the South Bay area of San Diego ended in front of News 8 studios in Kearny Mesa Sunday morning.
President Donald Trump said Saturday a Navy SEAL charged with murder in the stabbing of an Iraqi war prisoner will be moved to less restrictive confinement while he awaits trial.
The city of Lemon Grove held a grand opening ceremony on Saturday for a community garden, which is intended to boost the city's health and vibrancy.
Scuba divers in La Jolla Shores experienced quite the surprise while diving this week. The group crossed paths with a giant Sea Bass estimated to be six to eight feet long and a couple hundred pounds. News 8's Monique Griego shows us the rare encounter that was captured on video.
For more information on scuba photography, click here.
