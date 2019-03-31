Man falls off scooter in San Diego beach area, suffers serious head injury

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 39-year-old man suffered severe head injuries when he fell off a scooter he had been riding in the Mission Beach community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.
The crash occurred a little before 10 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Oceanfront Walk, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.
The rider veered to his right for an unknown reason and fell off his scooter, Heims said. He was transported to an area hospital with life- threatening injuries.
A police pursuit that started in the South Bay area of San Diego ended in front of News 8 studios in Kearny Mesa Sunday morning.
Federal authorities are assisting the San Diego Fire Department in investigating a fire that ripped through the Off Road Warehouse in Kearny Mesa.
Daytime highs will be 5° to 15° above seasonal norms on Sunday making it the warmest day so far this year. The warm-up will continue into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
San Diego sheriffs are looking for public help finding a man who tried to lure a 9-year old girl into his car in Santee by offering to give her a ride to a “game.”
President Donald Trump said Saturday a Navy SEAL charged with murder in the stabbing of an Iraqi war prisoner will be moved to less restrictive confinement while he awaits trial.
The city of Lemon Grove held a grand opening ceremony on Saturday for a community garden, which is intended to boost the city's health and vibrancy.
Scuba divers in La Jolla Shores experienced quite the surprise while diving this week. The group crossed paths with a giant Sea Bass estimated to be six to eight feet long and a couple hundred pounds. News 8's Monique Griego shows us the rare encounter that was captured on video.
For more information on scuba photography, click here.
