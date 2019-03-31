Man falls off scooter in San Diego beach area, suffers serious head injury

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 39-year-old man suffered severe head injuries when he fell off a scooter he had been riding in the Mission Beach community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.

The crash occurred a little before 10 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Oceanfront Walk, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The rider veered to his right for an unknown reason and fell off his scooter, Heims said. He was transported to an area hospital with life- threatening injuries.