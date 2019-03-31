2 stabbed at family gathering in Serra Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A family get-together in Serra Mesa this weekend ended with two people being stabbed, police said.
A 22-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man got into an argument sometime before 8 p.m. Saturday at a home on Neva Avenue west of Afton Road, San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims said.
During the argument, a woman got out of a nearby car and stabbed the 22-year-old woman, then got back in the car and left, Heims said. The man involved in the argument was also stabbed multiple times, though it's not clear who stabbed him.
Friends took the male victim to a hospital, and the woman was taken by paramedics, Heims said.
Neither of the victims' injuries was considered life-threatening.
Heims said there were no further suspect descriptions, and detectives were continuing to investigate.
