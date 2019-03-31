Machado, Paddack lead Padres to 3-1 win vs Giants

Welcome to CBS 8 Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along!
Manny Machado brought in the go-ahead run with a bases-loaded grounder in the seventh inning, Chris Paddack struck out seven in five impressive innings in his major league debut and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 3-1 Sunday.
An Ohio man has made history with a March Madness bracket that's perfect through 48 games on the NCAA.com's "Bracket Challenge," according to the NCAA.
It’s almost time to root, root, root for our home team as the San Diego Padres will kick off their 2019 season at home this Thursday. But before the team takes to the field at Petco Park, we’re looking back at some vintage clips of the Pads' 50-season history. So, grab some peanuts and Cracker Jack and enjoy this News 8 Throwback footage of San Diego Padres seasons past.
Thursday will mark the beginning of a new era of Padres baseball. There's plenty of new talent on the field to be excited about; but before we get to the team's 50th anniversary season, News 8 wanted to highlight a Friars legend.
San Diego has long been known as a military town. With MCAS Miramar, Camp Pendleton, Marine Corps Recruit Depot and Naval Base Coronado, there is never a shortage of men and women in uniform living in America’s Finest City. The San Diego Padres recognized this and have long been a top supporter of the military in San Diego.
The excitement is building for San Diego Padres fans as opening day approaches. Thursday’s game against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park is officially sold out which means a lot of San Diegans will be playing hooky from work to watch Manny Machado take the field for the first time in a Padres uniform.
